Truist Financial Weighs in on Sysco Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Sysco in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sysco by 10,108.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,958,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,848,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

