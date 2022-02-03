Tudor Pickering Lowers Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$37.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective reduced by Tudor Pickering to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.39.

Shares of Boralex stock traded down C$0.72 on Thursday, reaching C$32.15. 96,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,891. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$51.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.6293843 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

