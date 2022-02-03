Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.09.

Enerplus stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 895,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,127. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -27.02. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$4.67 and a 52 week high of C$15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.81.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

