TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 37,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,718,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Several brokerages have commented on TSP. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TuSimple by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 54,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

