Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden Sells 5,614 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $567,483.95.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,647,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,418,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.66 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $839,260,000 after acquiring an additional 302,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after acquiring an additional 628,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

