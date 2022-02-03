Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 51.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 207,000 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 362,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $91.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $94.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.