UBS Group Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $107.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRI. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

CPRI traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.49. 133,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. Capri has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Capri by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Capri by 93.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $9,615,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

