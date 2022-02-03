ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 6,000 Shares

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,695.35).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,700 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,541 ($14,171.82).

On Friday, January 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,490 ($3,347.67).

On Friday, January 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 27,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £22,140 ($29,766.07).

On Friday, December 31st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 13,001 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £10,530.81 ($14,158.12).

On Thursday, December 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 5,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,750 ($5,041.68).

On Monday, December 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,190 ($2,944.34).

On Thursday, December 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £4,380 ($5,888.68).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £8,760 ($11,777.36).

On Friday, December 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 18,287 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £12,983.77 ($17,456.00).

Shares of LON ULS traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 84 ($1.13). The stock had a trading volume of 20,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,002. The firm has a market cap of £54.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55. ULS Technology plc has a twelve month low of GBX 66.21 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.37.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

