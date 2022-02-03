Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $371.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.95. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.76 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

