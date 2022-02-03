Ultragate (ULG) Achieves Market Cap of $14,674.90

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultragate has a total market cap of $14,674.90 and $1.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultragate has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00026807 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 157.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 13,110,209 coins. Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

Buying and Selling Ultragate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

