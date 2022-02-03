Unido EP (UDO) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Unido EP has a market cap of $3.79 million and $94,910.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,390,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

