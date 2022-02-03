Unistake Price Reaches $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $2.75 million and $30,044.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.11 or 0.07166482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,251.16 or 0.99682098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00054398 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,285,215 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

