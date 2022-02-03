Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Marc Whitten Sells 2,080 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $350,161.29.

NYSE U traded down $9.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.54. 7,330,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,674. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 801.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $224,246,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

