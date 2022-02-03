Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $9,298,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 209,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after buying an additional 64,545 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLED opened at $152.55 on Thursday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.63. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

