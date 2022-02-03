Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.08, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.85 million.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 60,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.61 million, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.13.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 716,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

