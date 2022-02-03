University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

About University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest, University Lending Group, LLC (ULG), UIF Corporation (UIF), and Holding Company.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.