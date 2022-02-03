Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.48% of Upwork worth $27,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 6.4% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Upwork by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Upwork by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $314,315.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,145 shares of company stock worth $6,404,153. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.72 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

