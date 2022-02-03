Upwork (UPWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -112.72 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $314,315.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,145 shares of company stock worth $6,404,153. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Upwork stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

