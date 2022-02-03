Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on URBN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

