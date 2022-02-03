US Foods Holding Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for US Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

USFD stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 19.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in US Foods by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in US Foods by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 405.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

