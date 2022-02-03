USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of USAK opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $23.56.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.