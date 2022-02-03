UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Acquires $6,260,256.37 in Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88.

USER traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,421. UserTesting Inc has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80.

USER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

