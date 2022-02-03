UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) EVP Laura Lawson Sells 6,035 Shares

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UWM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.37. 6,811,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,322. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UWMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.