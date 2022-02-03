Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Down 7.1%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.83. 89,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. lowered their price target on shares of Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Valens alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.