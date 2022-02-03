Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.29.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

