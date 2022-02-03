Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.52

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and traded as high as $17.60. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 119,357 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 36.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 264,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

