Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Boosted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72,214.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after buying an additional 137,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $148.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $121.25 and a one year high of $154.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

