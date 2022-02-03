Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,429 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 156,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 146,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 92,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 213,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $52.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

