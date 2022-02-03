Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $420.36 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.92 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

