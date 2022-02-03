Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 38,506 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $53.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88.

