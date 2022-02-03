Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lifted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,136,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.84% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $695,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $87.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

