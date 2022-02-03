Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $210,874,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $235.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.93. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $212.49 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

