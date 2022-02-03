Veil Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $829,715.17 and approximately $440.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,536.76 or 0.99909782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00078163 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.65 or 0.00254599 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00171067 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00344729 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013716 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008549 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001506 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

