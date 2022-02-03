Velas 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.98 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $543.92 million and $6.98 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002865 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003926 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000262 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,258,156,755 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.