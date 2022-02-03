Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report sales of $62.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.80 million. Veracyte posted sales of $34.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $214.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.98 million to $218.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $278.76 million, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $295.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Veracyte stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,080 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 580,713 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

