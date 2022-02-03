Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.83% of Veracyte worth $27,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

