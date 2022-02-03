Verasity Tops 1-Day Volume of $45.52 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $85.28 million and $45.52 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

