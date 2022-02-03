VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. VeriDocGlobal has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $86,307.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00339518 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006923 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000936 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.59 or 0.01223901 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Profile

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,235,325,864 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

