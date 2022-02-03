VeriSign (VRSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VeriSign stock opened at $223.48 on Thursday. VeriSign has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.24. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total value of $133,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total value of $717,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,782 shares of company stock worth $10,568,155. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VeriSign stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of VeriSign worth $87,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

