Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO David Zaccardelli Sells 52,056 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 57,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

