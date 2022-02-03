VersaBank (TSE:VB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

VersaBank (TSE:VB)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.38 and last traded at C$14.39. Approximately 5,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 10,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.58.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VersaBank in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price objective for the company.

Get VersaBank alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$394.88 million and a P/E ratio of 15.05.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$18.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.46%.

VersaBank Company Profile (TSE:VB)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.