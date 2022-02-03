Verso (VSO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Verso has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $104,546.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.25 or 0.07115784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,753.72 or 0.99773608 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.