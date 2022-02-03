Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Vertiv posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,914. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. Vertiv has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $28.80.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 2.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Vertiv by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 607,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 52,477 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 671,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.