VerusCoin Tops One Day Volume of $17,752.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $43.62 million and $17,752.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00050290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.12 or 0.07074674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00055394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,697.92 or 0.99736270 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055046 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,646,225 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

