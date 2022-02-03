Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Fmr Llc Sells 35,574 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) insider Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,033,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fmr Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,679,909.19.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.73. 6,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,469. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

VERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

