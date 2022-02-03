Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Up 22.9% in January

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,600 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 606,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter worth $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 1,326.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 993,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter worth $17,630,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 138.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter worth $3,248,000. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,995. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $440.10 million and a P/E ratio of 0.63.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

