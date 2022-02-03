Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $301-315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.13 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,657,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,399. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.18 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,249 shares of company stock valued at $399,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viavi Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

