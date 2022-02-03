VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 99,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 14.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 7.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 288,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.