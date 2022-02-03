Victory Capital (VCTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other news, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Demartini acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Victory Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Victory Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

