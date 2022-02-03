Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,475.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($29.17) to GBX 2,150 ($28.91) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($38.99) to GBX 2,800 ($37.64) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Victrex stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

